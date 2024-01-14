Ice hockey team posts 2 wins

The Vernon Township High School boys ice hockey team broke through with its first two victories of the season - and flexed its offensive muscle in the process.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Jake Chromcik totaled four goals and an assist; Christopher Gay connected for two goals and four assists; Luke Zabriskie had two goals and two assists; and CJ Vigiletti, Drew Shawgo and Nate Kouretas each scored a goal to power an 11-3 victory over Morris Catholic at Mennen Arena in Morris Township.

Against Parsippany Hills on Saturday evening, Jan. 13, Zabriskie struck for three goals, Chromcik had a goal and two assists and Shawgo also scored to key a 5-1 victory at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Zabriskie, a senior, leads the team in scoring with 14 goals and six assists followed by Gay (six goals, 11 assists) and Chromcik (eight goals, seven assists).

Vernon (2-5) is scheduled to meet Kearny at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 at the Secaucus Ice Rink and Whippany Park at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 at Skylands Ice World.

Here’s how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Wrestling

True DiGuiseppe brought home the bronze medal at 175 pounds for Vernon at the 14th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Jan. 13 at Phillipsburg High School.

DiGuiseppe, a sophomore, bowed to Bryce Coesfield of Kittatinny, 4-0, in the semifinal round before rebounding to edge Delaware Valley’s Kevin Roman, 4-3, in the third-place match.

Vernon finished in 16th place in the team race with 19 points.

Hunterdon Central, ranked No. 17 in the state, won the event for the first time.

The Vikings (2-5) are scheduled to take part in a quad meet beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 at Butler High School.

Boys basketball

Despite a team-high 16 points from Dhamir Morfe-Chess, Vernon suffered a 59-36 defeat to Immaculata on Jan. 13 in Somerset.

The Vikings began the week with a 70-45 victory - its fifth straight - over Wallkill Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in Hamburg. Ben Jurewicz led the way with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, with Morfe-Chess totaling 13 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks and Ryan Ajamian adding 11 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Vernon (6-5) is scheduled to play at Lenape Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 before playing host to Parsippany Hills at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

Girls basketball

Jonnah Castillo (14 points, seven rebounds, four assists), Grace Dobrzynski (11 points, five rebounds, four steals) and Monica Curry (10 points, five rebounds, five assists and seven steals) fueled a 55-29 victory over Hopatcong on Thursday, Jan. 11 at home.

Vernon, which bowed to Caldwell, 54-31, on Jan. 13, took a 6-4 record into play this week.

The Vikings are slated to play host to Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.

Indoor track

Zack Mountain won the long jump event with a leap of 21-1, Dylan Barca was third in the 800-meter run in 2:03.27 and Sophia Haw placed third in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.38 to pace Vernon at the Steve Borbet Invitational on Friday, Jan. 12 at the Armory Track and Field Center in New York City.