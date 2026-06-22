Local college athletes turn in standout spring performances

Several local student athletes competed in collegiate sports this past spring season right here in New Jersey and beyond. Let’s take a glance at their Noteworthy performances.

Emily Rhode (Vernon High School) was a senior on the roster of the Drew University (Madison) women’s golf program this past season. Rhode placed 18th at the Landmark Conference Championships at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort in Pennsylvania in April.

The Rangers placed third in the team scoring at the Landmark Conference Championships.

Aidan Mitchell (High Point High School) was a junior outfielder this spring for the Drew University baseball program this year. Mitchell played in 21 games and started in 16 of them with a .229 batting average for Drew. Mitchell had 11 hits, including two doubles, six RBIs and nine runs scored.

The Rangers tallied an overall record of 25-17 with a mark of 12-2 on their home field. In the Landmark Conference they went 13-11. Drew advanced to the Landmark Conference Championships where they topped Wilkes University before being defeated by Susquehanna University and Elizabethtown College in May. Mitchell is listed as a Business major.

Logan Howell (Vernon High School) was a junior competitor in throws for the Caldwell University men’s outdoor track and field program. Howell placed 20th in the javelin throw at the Shippensburg Invitational in Pennsylvania in April.

The Cougars placed eighth in the team scoring at the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) Championships held in Lakewood in the beginning of May. Howell is listed as a Financial Economics major.

Ayden Ellis (High Point High School) was a freshman catcher for the Rutgers University (New Brunswick, New Jersey campus) baseball team this year. The Scarlet Knights collected 26 overall wins with 13 victories on their home field and 13 wins in the Big 10 Conference. Rutgers advanced to the Big 10 Conference Tournament where they were defeated by Michigan and Ohio State in games contested in Omaha, Nebraska in May.

Grace Bobbie (Pope John High School/Vernon) was a freshman infielder for the Saint Elizabeth University (Morristown, N.J.) softball squad this spring season. Bobbie played in 18 games and started in 15 of them for St. Elizabeth with a .395 batting average. Bobbie had 15 hits, including three doubles, seven RBIs and four runs scored.

The Eagles posted 16 overall wins with a record of 11-6-1 at home and they had five victories in the Atlantic East Conference. They advanced to the Atlantic East Playoffs and were twice defeated by Marywood University in games held in Arlington, Virginia in May.

Rob Watson (Vernon High School) was a junior right handed pitcher for the Saint Elizabeth University baseball team this past season. Watson appeared in four games and struck out four batters for St. Elizabeth.

The Eagles won six overall contests, including two on their home field and one in the Atlantic East Conference.