Rangers rebuild girls’ soccer team for 2022 season

Each and every practice, and certainly each and every game, the Wallkill Valley High School girls’ soccer program competes with the idea of showing consistent improvements on the pitch.

The Rangers are scheduled to host Hopatcong on September 16.

“We have seven new players to our team this year who we are lucky enough to have,” Wallkill Valley head coach Allison Hamill said. “COVID-19 hurt our numbers and we are very glad to see girls coming back out to play soccer.”

Returning student athletes with varsity experience for Wallkill Valley include Jane Einreinhofer (senior, midfielder), Alexa Letelier (senior, midfielder), Emily Pauciello (junior, defender), Jackie Schels (junior, goal keeper), Ashley Sutherland (junior, midfielder and forward), Adrianna Maniscalco (junior, forward), Kayla Van Ginneken (junior, forward), Adrianna Violante (junior, defender), Delana Einreinhofer (sophomore, midfielder), Charlotte Flatt (sophomore, forward), Trinity Richter (sophomore, forward) and Nicolette Rock (sophomore, defender).

Two newcomers looking to gain notice on the varsity roster are Vanessa Mundy (junior, forward) and Jennifer Ramirez (sophomore, defender).

“Captains Jane Einreinhofer and Alexa Letelier [will be looked upon as leaders this year],” Hamill said. “They have shown leadership and dedication throughout all of their years at Wallkill Valley. Their love of the game has proven them as key leaders. They are well respected by their teammates and the coaching staff. Defensively, we will look to goal keeper Jackie Schels and defenders Emily Pauciello and Adrianna Violante to keep us organized and give us chances to win games.”

The Rangers are working hard to improve upon their three-win total from 2021.

“With so many new faces to our team and to soccer, we want to remain competitive in the Colonial Division,” Hamill said. “Our hope is to win more games this year on our road back to rebuilding our program.”

The Rangers play in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Colonial Division along with Morris Tech, Hopatcong, Sussex Tech, North Warren and Vernon.

“I consider ourselves to be the underdog,’’ Hamill said. “Although our numbers are lower than most teams, we have fit players who played every minute of every game last season and will do the same this year. We hope to catch other teams off guard and compete in every game that we play.”

She added, “With Vernon coming down from the Freedom Division, they are going to be an extremely competitive team and tough to beat. Also, Morris Tech was a skillful team and will look to be the top team in our division.”