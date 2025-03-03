Sports roundup: Clayton wins regional title

Nick Clayton of High Point Regional High School is headed to Atlantic City as a regional champion.

Clayton, a senior, earned the 150-pound title with a 7-6 decision over Ridgewood’s Charles Shaddow at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Region 1 tournament Saturday afternoon, March 1 in West Milford.

High Point will be sending three wrestlers to the season’s final event: the state tournament March 6-8 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Clayton will be joined by Gavin Mericle, who was third at 285 pounds, and Carter Drouin, who was fourth at 120.

The top four place-winners in each weight class in each of the eight regions in New Jersey qualify for the state tournament.

Other place-winners for High Point included Jayden Ruplall (fifth at 165), Jack Kithcart (fifth at 190), Donald Weiss (fifth at 215), Sean Licata (sixth at 132 pounds) and Giovoughni Dureny (sixth at 175).

High Point finished fourth of 39 competing schools at Region 1 with 105 points. Bergen Catholic won the event with 242 points.

Here’s how other High Point teams fared recently:

Girls wrestling

Elle Changaris at 114 pounds and Ella Poalillo at 152 each won their respective weight classes in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, District/Region championships Feb. 23 at Vernon Township High Schcool.

Both undefeated wrestlers will compete in the NJSIAA girls state tournament March 6-8 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Boys basketball

Tucker Berry totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks; Noah Reilly added 12 points, six assists and four rebounds; Aiden Hamilton collected 10 points, four rebounds and three assists; and Kyle Morsell had six points, four assists and two rebounds, but 11th-seeded High Point bowed to sixth-seeded Mahwah in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there Thursday, Feb. 27.

High Point finished the season with a 12-13 mark.

The team was led by Berry (11.7 points per game, 11.6 rebounds), Morsell (10.9 ppg, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists), Reilly (10.2 ppg, 2.9 assists), Hamilton (9.1 ppg, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists) and Colin Tennant (4.4 ppg, 4.2 rebounds).

Girls basketball

Claire Sieminski netted a team-high 11 points as 13th-seeded High Point dropped a 42-28 decision to fourth-seeded West Milford in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Wildcats finished 14-12 this season.

The team was keyed by Brooke Wagner (10 ppg), Sieminski (8.8 ppg), Grace Elston (7.3 ppg) and Ashley Schell (5.7 ppg).

Ice hockey

High Point finished its 2024-25 campaign with a 10-10 season, including a 8-4 mark and second-place finish in the Haas/Charette Division of the Morris County Secondary School Interscholastic Hockey League.

The team was led offensively by Alex Sonvico (31 goals, 24 assists), Anthony Tokar (20 goals, 22 assists), Brady Reid (13 goals, 21 assists), Nathan Shindelman (five goals, six assists), Brady Husarenko (three goals, five assists), Noah Custode (two goals, four assists), Noah Krahling (four goals, two assists), Hunter Baker (one goal, four assists), Stephen Daidone (four goals, one assist), William Schreiber (four goals, one assist), Nick Boffa (one goal, two assists), Frank Korszoloski (one goal, two assists), Regan Tokar (one goal) and Julianna Veldran (one assist).

Goalie Landon Healey stopped more than 325 shots, good for a 0.862 save percentage.