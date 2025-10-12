Sports roundup: Vikings beat Rangers, 6-1

Samantha Janus totaled two goals and two assists and Kaylee Free also connected twice to lead the Vernon Township High School field hockey team to a 6-1 victory over Wallkill Valley there Friday afternoon, Oct. 10.

Madigan VanBlarcom and Reese Baumann also scored; Kayla Jurewicz added two assists; Abigail Cawley assisted once; and goalie Alexis Inoa anchored the defense with two saves to aid the decision for the Vikings (8-3-1).

VanBlarcom (14 goals, three assists) and Janus (11 goals, seven assists) lead the offense for Vernon, which is seeded eighth for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament. The team was scheduled to play host to ninth-seeded Belvidere in a second-round game Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Here’s how other Vernon teams have fared recently:

Boys soccer

Ethan Jones had five saves and Evan Oldham made one stop, but the 15th-seeded Vikings bowed to 14th-seeded Lenape Valley in the first round of the H/W/S Tournament there Oct. 4.

Vernon (5-7) has been led by Robert Burdzy, who has six goals and two assists this fall.

The Vikings will play host to Sussex Tech at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Girls soccer

Monica Curry connected for four goals, but Vernon was edged by Mountain Lakes, 5-4, at home Oct. 10.

Curry has 21 goals and seven assists this season to lead the Vikings’ offense.

Vernon (8-3) is the top seed for the H/W/S Tournament and received a bye into the quarterfinal round, which was slated for at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14 against ninth-seeded Belvidere..

The Vikings are seeking their first tri-county tournament championship since winning the inaugural event in 2010.

Girls tennis

Juliette Miller (first singles), Samantha Werner (second singles), Karolina Czerhoniak (third singles), and Karina Czerhoniak and Sierra Wagner (first doubles) all won in straight sets to pace Vernon to a 4-1 victory over Newton at home Oct. 1.

With the win, the Vikings finished their season with a 12-5 record and won the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference with a perfect 6-0 mark.

Girls volleyball

Vernon is seeded 10th for the H/W/S Tournament and was slated to play at seventh-seeded Delaware Valley at 4 p.m. Oct. 14.

The Vikings (4-11) also will play host to Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21.