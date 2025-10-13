x
Vikings beat Rangers, 6-1

VERNON. Field hockey team to play Belvidere in Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament.

Vernon /
| 13 Oct 2025 | 11:36
    VK1 The Vernon Township High School girls tennis team finishes third in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament, the highest finish in the program’s history. (Photos provided)
    VK2 Senior midfielder and captain Rob Burdzy has led the boys soccer team with six goals and two assists this fall.
    Senior midfielder Teagan Ressler has been an integral part of the field hockey team’s success this season.
    Junior Aiden Velez took first overall for Vernon in cross country and a top 10 finish against Wallkill Valley, Hopatcong, North Warren and Hackettstown, leading Vernon to victories against Hackettstown and Hopatcong.
    Vernon Township High School head football coach Joe Down was named Coach of the Week for the Super Football Conference for the week of Oct. 3. There are 107 schools in the SFC.
    Sophomore quarterback Nate Kimkowski led the Vikings to victory over High Point, 35-28. He ran for 171 yards, threw for 112 yards and had three touchdowns.

Samantha Janus totaled two goals and two assists and Kaylee Free also connected twice to lead the Vernon Township High School field hockey team to a 6-1 victory over Wallkill Valley there Friday afternoon, Oct. 10.

Madigan VanBlarcom and Reese Baumann also scored; Kayla Jurewicz added two assists; Abigail Cawley assisted once; and goalie Alexis Inoa anchored the defense with two saves to aid the decision for the Vikings (8-3-1).

VanBlarcom (14 goals, three assists) and Janus (11 goals, seven assists) lead the offense for Vernon, which is seeded eighth for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament. The team was scheduled to play host to ninth-seeded Belvidere in a second-round game Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Here’s how other Vernon teams have fared recently:

Boys soccer

Ethan Jones had five saves and Evan Oldham made one stop, but the 15th-seeded Vikings bowed to 14th-seeded Lenape Valley in the first round of the H/W/S Tournament there Oct. 4.

Vernon (5-7) has been led by Robert Burdzy, who has six goals and two assists this fall.

The Vikings will play host to Sussex Tech at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Girls soccer

Monica Curry connected for four goals, but Vernon was edged by Mountain Lakes, 5-4, at home Oct. 10.

Curry has 21 goals and seven assists this season to lead the Vikings’ offense.

Vernon (8-3) is the top seed for the H/W/S Tournament and received a bye into the quarterfinal round, which was slated for at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14 against ninth-seeded Belvidere..

The Vikings are seeking their first tri-county tournament championship since winning the inaugural event in 2010.

Girls tennis

Juliette Miller (first singles), Samantha Werner (second singles), Karolina Czerhoniak (third singles), and Karina Czerhoniak and Sierra Wagner (first doubles) all won in straight sets to pace Vernon to a 4-1 victory over Newton at home Oct. 1.

With the win, the Vikings finished their season with a 12-5 record and won the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference with a perfect 6-0 mark.

Girls volleyball

Vernon is seeded 10th for the H/W/S Tournament and was slated to play at seventh-seeded Delaware Valley at 4 p.m. Oct. 14.

The Vikings (4-11) also will play host to Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21.