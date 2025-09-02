Sports roundup: Vikings open season Thursday at Newton

Monica Curry is set for her high school swan song.

The talented Vernon Township High School forward/midfielder is scheduled to begin her senior season when the girls soccer team opens its 2025 campaign at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 at Newton.

A year ago, Curry totaled 41 goals and seven assists in helping to lead the Vikings to a 14-5-1 mark, which included a second-place finish of 7-2-1 in the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC).

Curry takes a career total of 279 points (121 goals, 29 assists) into her final varsity year.

Junior Emma Lally (four goals, two assists) and sophomore Emma Heinzinger (five goals, six assists) also return to aid the Vikings’ offense.

Vernon will play at Kittatinny at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 before returning to play its home-opener at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Here’s a look at the opening week schedules for other Vernon teams:

Field hockey

Seniors Elise Giroux (four goals, two assists) and Abigail Cawley (two goals, five assists), and sophomore Samantha Janus (six goals, one assist) return from last year’s 12-8 campaign.

The Vikings, who reached the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex and NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournaments, will begin their 2025 season at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 with a home contest against High Point before traveling to Union County to face Summit at 11 a.m. Sept. 6.

Boys soccer

Senior Robert Burdzy (two goals) and sophomore Caden Gibson (three goals) return from last year’s squad, which finished with a 1-16 record.

This season is scheduled to get started with three straight home games. The Vikings will play North Warren at 4 p.m. Sept. 4, Kittatinny at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 and Wallkill Valley at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8.

Girls volleyball

The Vikings went 16-5 a year ago, winning the NJAC Liberty Division championship with an 8-2 record.

Seniors Ella Platt, Ava Pecoraro, Elizabeth Peek, Jaelyn Braden and Miranda Ebbighausen; juniors Kaitlyn Van Blarcom and Haley Gros; and sophomore Dominica Sierpinski all return for head coach Matt Sorensen.

Vernon will play its season-opening match at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 at Parsippany before playing host to Morris Knolls at 4 p.m. Sept. 8.

Girls tennis

The Vikings will seek to improve on last year’s 6-9 finish.

Seniors Juliette Miller, Samantha Werner and Karolina Czerhoniak; juniors Sierra Wagner and Brooke Giessuebel; and sophomore Karina Czerhoniak are back for the 2025 campaign, which was set to begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3 at Lenape Valley.

Vernon then will play at High Point at 4 p.m. Sept. 5 before playing host to Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Cross country

The Vernon boys and girls harriers will begin their respective seasons against Hopatcong, Kittatinny and Sussex Tech at 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Hopatcong.