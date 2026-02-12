Sussex-Wantage, Kittatinny win Hardyston MS tournament

Sussex-Wantage and Kittatinny claimed first-place finishes at the 44th annual Hardyston Township Middle School basketball tournament, held Feb. 2-6.

Sussex-Wantage won the boys title, followed by Vernon in second place, Lafayette in third and Kittatinny in fourth. Kittatinny captured the girls championship, with Hardyston finishing second, Ogdensburg third and Stanhope fourth.

The tournament featured boys and girls teams from Andover, Byram, Frankford, Franklin, Green Hills, Hardyston, Kittatinny, Lafayette, Montague, Netcong, Newton, Ogdensburg, Stanhope, Sussex Christian, Sussex Wantage and Vernon. Team trophies were awarded for first through fourth place, along with honors for all-county selections and most valuable players.

Luke Coleman of Sussex-Wantage was named boys MVP, and Olivia Herzenberg of Kittatinny was named girls MVP.

All-county boys selections were Andrew Huffsmith of Sussex-Wantage, Jonathan Perrotta of Vernon, Wyatt White of Lafayette and Jack Maring of Kittatinny. Girls all-county selections were Lily Davey of Kittatinny, Emma Irish of Hardyston, Alexa Baker of Ogdensburg and Scarlett Stansfield of Stanhope.