Vernon field hockey aims for Freedom Division title

All of the hard work, with attention to detail and team bonding moments during preseason practices and scrimmages will hopefully pay off for the Vernon High School field hockey program now that the regular season has arrived.

The Vikings are scheduled to host Hackettstown on Monday, August 31.

“We want to be competitive in every game this year and win the Freedom Division,’’ Vernon head coach Kieran Killeen said. “We also want to have a top four seed in both the County and State Tournaments.’’

Among the key returning varsity experienced student athletes for the Vikings this year are Kaitlyn Hordych (senior, defense), Madigan Van Blarcom (senior, forward), Alexis Inoa (senior, goal keeper), Molly Sokolewicz (junior, defense), Brielle MacLean (junior, midfield), Carolyn Rugel (junior, defense), Samantha Janus (junior, forward) and Reese Baumann (sophomore, midfield).

Promising newcomers to the varsity roster for Vernon this season include Alyssa Federici (senior, midfield), Grace Cosenza (junior, midfield), Savannah Cosenza (junior, midfield), Callie Heykoop (junior, junior, defense), Layla Blanchard (sophomore, defense), Kalli Patalita (sophomore, forward) and Alincia Hintzen (sophomore, midfield).

Strong leadership both on and off the field could prove to be a key component in favor of the Vikings this year.

“We always look to our senior group as a whole to lead the program,’’ Killeen said. “If you are going to be a senior in our program, you are going to be a leader for our program.’’

Vernon posted a very solid overall record of 12-6-2 including a mark of 4-3-1 in the challenging Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom Division in 2025. The Vikings also advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Group 2 Sectional Tournament last season.

This season, they play in the NJAC Freedom Division along with Lenape Valley, Hackettstown, Kittatinny and Newton

“We are a contender, everyone is a contender this year,’’ Killeen said.