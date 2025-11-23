Vernon field hockey caps strong Season with promise for future

Another very good season, filled with meaningful memories and big victories is now complete for the Vernon High School field hockey program.

“We definitely played our best hockey in the first round of States against Holmdel,’’ Vernon coach Kieran Killeen said. “It was our most complete game in which we executed our game plan for the entire game and played good hockey all over the field.’’

Something that really helped propel the Vikings in a positive direction throughout the last season was the leadership provided by the team’s seniors.

“Our entire senior group did well to lead by example,’’ Killeen said. “Particularly, in terms of their level of intensity that’s needed at the varsity level on the field.’’

The Vikings tallied a solid overall record of 12-6-2 with a mark of 4-3-1 in the always tough Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom Division.

Vernon defeated 10th seeded Holmdel, 3-0, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Group 2 Sectional Tournament on Nov. 3. The Vikings, the No. 7 seed, lost a one goal game to second seeded Voorhees in the quarterfinal round of the Sectional Tournament.

“Beyond our three losses to a very strong Newton team, we were in every game,’’ Killeen said. “Three losses and two ties all went to overtime.’’

The many contributions of the outgoing class of 2026 will be remembered fondly and the future of Vernon field hockey appears bright as well.

“We have six starters returning next year that include three juniors, two sophomores and a freshman,’’ Killeen said. “We have a strong group of athletes who participated at the varsity level this year who will be excited to jump in next year.’’