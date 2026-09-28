Vernon girls soccer rebounds with back-to-back shutout victories

The Vernon High girls soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a pair of shutout victories last week.

First, the Lady Vikings received two goals and an assist from Emma Heinzinger, two goals from Kayli O’Rourke and single goals from Chloe Van Blarcom and Natalia Bock to fuel a 6-0 win at Kittatinny on Tuesday, Sept. 22 in Hamburg.

Goalie Grace Faucette didn’t have to face a shot in recording the shutout. Faucette was busier in her team’s next game on Sept. 24 as she halted 10 shots as Vernon blanked Villa Walsh , 2-0, in Morristown.

Makayla Van Blarcom and Kaya Bressler each had second half goals to key the victory.

Vernon, which had suffered its lone loss of the season, 6-3, at Warwick Valley, N.Y., on Sept. 18, is now 7-1 overall this fall and a perfect 5-0 in the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

The Lady Vikings will play at Voorhees on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. before playing at Newton on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Matt Rosales and Thomas Obrotka each scored and the goalie tandem of Jeremy Castilla (one save) and Evan Oldham (two saves) led Vernon to a 2-1 victory over Kittatinny on Monday, Sept. 21, in Newton Township.

Obrotka (three goals, two assists), Caden Gibson (three goals, two assists) and Robert Vasquez (two goals, four assists) lead the Vikings in scoring this season.

Vernon (2-8) was scheduled to play at Jefferson in Oak Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Madigan Van Blarcom had two goals and two assists, Grace Cosenza and Samantha Janus each totaled two goals and an assist and Kaitlyn Hordych and Reese Baumann also registered to steer Vernon’s 8-0 victory over Lenape Valley on Thursday, Sept. 24, at home.

Azaylie Rodriquez (four saves) and Alexis Inoa (one save) combined on the Lady Vikings’ sixth shutout of the season.

Vernon (6-2-1) will play at Mount Olive on Friday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m. before playing host to Newton on Monday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Karina Czerhoniak (second singles), Hannah Burrafato (third singles) and Brielle Coesfeld and Brooke Giessuebel (second doubles) all won to key a 3-2 victory over Kittatinny on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at home.

Vernon was seeded 11th for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament and was slated to play host to 22nd-seeded Somerville in a play-in match on Monday, Sept. 28.

If the Lady Vikings won they would play at sixth-seeded West Morris on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in a first round contest.

Girls Volleyball

Emma Casper (15 assists, one ace), Dominica Sierpinski (13 kills, five digs, one ace), Taylor Austin 9one kill), Julia Choros (one kill, one dig), Haley Gros (two kills, two blocks, one dig), Skyler Werner (six digs), Kyleigh Doyle (three digs), Leah Glading (two digs, one ace), Kaitlyn Van Blarcom (seven digs, two assists, two aces) and Ava Drupka (one dig) led Vernon to a 25-16, 25-17 victory over Blair on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at home.

Vernon (6-3) is scheduled to host West Milford on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. before hosting High Point on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 3:45 p.m.