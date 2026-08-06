Vernon graduate earns degree, swimming honors at Kutztown University

Adriana Soto of Vernon graduated from Kutztown University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a concentration in forensics.

During her senior year, Soto was a member of the university’s women’s swimming team, where she set school records in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.83 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.81 seconds.

She also was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Academically, Soto earned Dean’s List honors and was named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Spring 2026 Scholar All-America Team.