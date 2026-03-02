Local college athletes continue strong winter seasons

Brian Soldano (High Point High School) is a senior competitor in the 184-pound weight class for the Oklahoma University men’s wrestling program this winter season. In a 23-13 victory over SIUE last month, Soldano won by way of a first period pin.

The Sooners finished with an overall dual meet record of 10-6 with a mark of 7-1 on their home mat and three wins in the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma is scheduled to compete at the Big 12 Championships on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ana Soto (Vernon High School) is a senior who competes in sprint freestyle and butterfly events for the Kutztown University (Pa.) women’s swimming team this season. Soto set another school record while placing seventh in the 100 freestyle at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships in York, Pa.

The Golden Bears placed sixth in the team scoring at the PSAC Championships. Kutztown finished with an overall dual meet record of 6-4 with two wins at home and three victories in the PSAC.

Ryan Geene (Wallkill Valley High School) is a freshman forward for the Sussex County Community College men’s basketball team this year. Geene played in 31 of the 32 regular season games and started in 29 of them for Sussex County. He had 12.4 points per game during that span.

The Skylanders tallied eight overall victories with two wins at home and two triumphs in Conference competition.

Amanda Witters (Vernon High School) is a first-year distance runner for the DeSales University (Center Valley, Pa.) women’s track and field program. DeSales is scheduled to participate in the All Atlantic Region Track and Field (AARTFC) Indoor Championships at the New York Armory in New York City on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7.

Dylan Klackowski (Wallkill Valley High School) is a freshman guard on the Aquinas College (Grand Rapids, Michigan) men’s basketball team this season. The Saints finished the regular season with 11 overall wins with a record of 9-5 on their home court and nine victories in the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC). The WHAC championship game was scheduled for March 3.