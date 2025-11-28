x
Vernon holds annual Turkey Trot

West Milford /
| 28 Nov 2025 | 03:10
    Brenna Traverso and Addyson Seinder of West Milford both took third place in the 11-19 age group. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Elizabeth Peek of Vernon won the 18-and-younger division. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    William Weloske of Vernon wore a turkey costume. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Spectators watch the Vernon Turkey Trot. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)