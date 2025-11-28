Home
Vernon holds annual Turkey Trot
maria kovic
West Milford
/
| 28 Nov 2025 | 03:10
Brenna Traverso and Addyson Seinder of West Milford both took third place in the 11-19 age group.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Elizabeth Peek of Vernon won the 18-and-younger division.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
William Weloske of Vernon wore a turkey costume.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Spectators watch the Vernon Turkey Trot.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
