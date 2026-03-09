x
Vernon PAL Co-Ed 6–8 team wins league championship

Vernon. Members of the Vernon PAL Co-Ed Grades 6–8 basketball team celebrate after winning the league championship game March 5 at the Vernon PAL building. The team captured the title following a hard-fought season in the local youth league.

Vernon /
| 09 Mar 2026 | 11:14
