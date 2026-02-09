Vernon’s Klaus Harthaus makes 104 saves in unforgettable effort

Vernon’s Klaus Harthaus won’t soon forget the date of Jan. 31, 2026.

The sophomore goalie put forth an incredible effort, halting 104 shots in his team’s 4-0 loss to Mountain Lakes at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

“I said it before and I’ll repeat it,” Vernon coach Nicholas VanDerlofske said. “Its the greatest goalie performance in high school hockey that I have ever seen. Klaus is just an amazing player and person. His ability to stay engaged and play at such a high level is incredible. He didn’t give up a goal until the 73rd shot he faced in the third period.”

Harthaus, who made over 1,000 saves as a freshman, halted 714 this winter, was understated in his own review of his record-setting performance.

“It was kind of just another game, said the 5-10 net-minder. “Is a mental game really for me and I just try to maintain my focus for the entire game.”

Harthaus’ previous high was an 81-save performance in a 9-1 loss to Morris Catholic last year.

In Vernon’s opening game this season, Vernon and Morris Catholic tied, 2-2, with Harthaus making 25 stops in the deadlock.

“We’re taking small steps in improving and hopefully we can continue to do that,” said VanDerlofske, who just completed his third season at the helm of the Vikings. “We will graduate three seniors but we have a lot coming back.”

Vernon finished this season at 3-12-1 after winning once last year. Nate Kouretas (seven goals, six assists), Mason Filato (eight goals, two assists), Mason Heilmann (five goals, four assists) and Joshua Henderson (six goals, three assists) led the offense.

Harthaus, who had an .885 save percentage this season, averaged 44.6 saves in 16 games and is averaging 48.4 saves for his career.

When asked if he wouldn’t mind a lighter workload in his final two seasons of his career, say only having to make 20 saves per game, Harthaus was not having it.

“Only 20?,” Harthaus stated. “That would be too boring.”

Vernon Boys Basketball

Dylan Heykoop had seven points, six rebounds and three steals, Dustin Wagner collected seven points, four rebounds and two assists and Tyler Dobrzynski scored 10 points but the sixth-seeded Vikings fell to third-seeded Hackettstown, 60-40, in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday in Hackettstown.

Vernon (8-10) was scheduled to host Newton on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.