Vernon softball stays perfect at Randolph Varsity Challenge

Madigan VanBlarcom went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI and Miranda Ebbinhausen pitched a two-hitter with three strikeouts and four walks and allowed just one earned run as the Vernon High softball team defeated West Morris, 5-4, on Saturday afternoon at the Randolph Varsity Challenge at Brundage Park in Randolph.

Vernon finished 2-0 at the event in improving to 4-2 overall this spring.

Elizabeth Peek went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs and Ebbinhausen was 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in the decision.

In the opening game of the event on Saturday, Vernon scored 10 runs in the second inning in coasting to an 11-4 victory over Whippany Park.

Ebbinhausen went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run, Kalli Patalita was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs, Carly Amorosi went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run, Teagan Ressler was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, Cailey Cunningham was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run and Kaitlyn Panicci singled in two runs and scored to fuel Vernon’s 16-hit attack.

Ebbinhausen struck out seven, walked one and scattered six hits in earning the win in the circle.

Vernon will play at High Point on Thursday, April 16, at 4 p.m.

Baseball

James Curry was 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, two RBI and a run, Otto Dejager singled in two runs and Jorge Troche tripled and scored twice to pace Vernon to a 7-3 victory over Hackettstown on Wednesday, April 8 in Hackettstown.

Chris Perrotta (1-for-2), Gavin Bruno (1-for-4, RBI, run) and Dustin Wagner (run) all stole two bases apiece in the decision.

On Monday, April 6, Jayden Chornobroff pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and four walks to help life the Vikings to a 3-0 win over Hackettstown at home.

Tyler Dobrzynski was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run, Perrotta was 2-for-2 with a double, two stolen bases and an RBI and Wagner went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to steer the offense.

Vernon (3-1) will play at South Hunterdon on Saturday, April 18, at 11 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Andrew Geisen had a goal and an assist, four ground balls and won 4-of-6 face-offs, Jack Paton and Dean Grundy also scored and Adam Duba made 17 saves but Vernon bowed to Roxbury, 7-3, on Saturday afternoon in Vernon.

The Vikings began their week with an 11-6 victory over Hanover Park on Monday, April 6 at home.

Nick Curry (five goals, two assists), Geisen (three goals), Paton (two goals, one assist), Branden Curley (one goal, won 7-of-13 face-offs), Duba (10 saves) and Kaine Doyle (six saves) led the way.

Vernon (3-7) was slated to play at DePaul on Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

The Lady Vikings registered their first victory of the season when they powered to a 15-2 decision over Kittatinny on Friday, April 10, at home.

Emma Lally (five goals), Payton Wilson (four goals, four assists), Callie Heykoop (two goals, one assist), Emma Heinzinger (two goals), Kaitlyn Hordych (one goal), Ava Pecoraro (one goal) and goalie Molly Sokolewicz 9five saves) steered the win.

Vernon (1-4) will play at Villa Walsh on Saturday, April 18, at 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Robert Burdzy (first singles), Johnny Pecca (second singles) and David Velez (third singles) each won in straight sets in their respective flights to pace Vernon to its first victory of the season - a 3-2 decision over Wallkill Valley - on Tuesday, April 7, at home.

Justin VonToussaint and Thomas Kimball (first doubles) and Michael Meneses and Dominic Peck (second doubles) also competed for the Vikings, who improved to 1-3 this season.