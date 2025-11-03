Vernon volleyball heading into playoffs

The Vernon High girls volleyball team is ready for the post-season to begin.

Led by Emma Casper’s 25 assists, 11 digs and one ace, Dominica Sierpinski’s 18 kills, 12 digs and three aces and Ella Platt’s 18 digs and four kills, the Lady Vikings earned a 25-13, 24-26, 25-22 victory over Morris Catholic in its regular season finale on Thursday in Vernon.

Vernon has now won a season-high five straight matches as it improved to 10-14 this fall.

Other contributors against Morris Catholic included Ava Pecoraro (seven kills, one block), Jaelyn Braden (nine digs, one kill), Haley Gros (two kills), Skyler Werner (four aces, one assist), Elizabeth Peek (13 digs) and Kaitlyn Van Blarcom (six digs).

Vernon was seeded 11th for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and was scheduled to play at sixth-seeded Pascack Valley in a first round match on Monday.

Boys Soccer

Vernon is seeded 15th for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and was slated to play at second-seeded Mahwah on Tuesday, Nov. 4 in a first round game.

The Vikings (6-12) have been led offensively this fall by Robert Burdzy (six goals, three assists), Caden Gibson (five goals, one assist), Mason Heilmann (five goals, one assist) and Thomas Obrotka (three goals, five assists).

Girls Soccer

The Lady Vikings (14-4) are the third seed for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and was slated to play host to 14th-seeded Dumont in a first round game on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

If Vernon wins, it would advance to the quarterfinal round on Saturday. The sectional semifinal round is set for Wednesday, with the championship game scheduled for Nov. 15.

Vernon, led offensively by Monica Curry (35 goals, eight assists), won the NJAC Freedom Division title with a 9-1 record.

Field Hockey

Madigan VanBlarcom scored and Alexis Inoa made 11 saves as Vernon earned a 1-1 tie with Pompton Lakes on Oct. 28 at home.

Vernon (11-5-2) is the seventh seed for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament and was scheduled to play host to 10th-seeded Holmdel on Monday.

VanBlarcom now leads the Lady Vikings in scoring with 18 goals and four assists with Samantha Janus right behind with 15 goals and nine assists.

Cross Country

Sarah Horler placed 30th in a time of 22:28.00 and Aiden Velez was 67th in 19:56.00 to pace the Vernon girls and boys, respectively, at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament on Saturday afternoon at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.