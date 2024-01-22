Vikings 2nd in H/W/S wrestling tournament

Lily Henderson, Sadie Collins, Natalie Tucker and Caitlin Hart each brought home gold medals to pace the Vernon Township High School girls wrestling team to a second-place team finish at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 21 at High Point Regional High School.

The Vikings amassed 150 points in the 18-team field, trailing only the Newton/Kittatinny co-op squad, which won the tri-county title with 211.5 points.

Vernon also had four other place-winners, including Kaelen Hague (third place at 100 pounds), Cailin Moran (third at 126), Rowan Waite (third at 152) and Lovle Blakes (sixth at 235).

Henderson earned an 8-2 decision over High Point’s Isabella Power to earn the 107-pound title, with Collins edging Cora Almendinger of Lenape Valley for the 120-pound crown.

Tucker pinned Lenape Valley’s Ava Hosonitz in 3:32 while Hart earned a fall in 3:00 over Olivia Raia of Warren Hills.

Here’s how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Boys basketball

Dhamir Morfe-Chess (16 points, nine rebounds, four assists), Alex Fessel (15 points, four rebounds, two assists), Ben Jurewicz (11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists) and Dylan Heykoop (11 points, two steals) paced Vernon to a 62-53 victory over Parsippany Hills on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 20 at home.

The Vikings (8-5) are scheduled to play host to Hackettstown at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

Girls basketball

Monica Curry scored a game-high 18 points along with three steals and two rebounds; Jonnah Castillo added 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals; and Grace Dobrzynski collected five points, six rebounds, seven steals and three assists to lift the Vikings to a 48-43 decision over Lenape Valley on Thursday, Jan. 18 at home.

Vernon (8-4) was slated to play at Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Swimming

Maureen Lovett earned a bronze medal in the 500-freestyle event to help pace the Vikings to a ninth-place finish at the H/W/S Tournament on Jan. 20 at the Kittatinny pool.

Vernon totaled 35 points in placing ninth of 11 competing schools.

Lovett took third with a time of 5:58.18 and was the only Vernon swimmer to earn a top three finish.

Ice hockey

Vernon suffered a 7-2 setback to Whippany Park on Jan. 20 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Whippany Park held a slight 2-1 lead after two periods before it outscored Vernon, 5-1, in the final stanza.

Luke Zabriskie and Christpher Gay scored for the Vikings, who received 25 saves from Brady Hendricks.

Vernon is scheduled to play Morris Catholic at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Skylands Ice World.