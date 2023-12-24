Vikings beat Lenape Valley, 65-30

Alex Fessel scored a game-high 27 points; Dhamir Morfe-Chess added 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks; and Ben Jurewicz totaled eight points, 15 rebounds and two steals to lead the Vernon Township High School boys basketball team to its first victory of the season: a 65-30 decision over Lenape Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at home.

Vernon (1-3) raced out to a 26-4 lead after the first period and extended that to a 33-8 advantage at the half.

The Vikings are scheduled to play in the Lakeland Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 29.

Vernon is slated to meet Lodi at noon Dec. 27 followed by Whippany Park and Lakeland at 2 p.m. On Dec. 29, the consolation game will be held at noon followed by the championship game at 2 p.m.

Here’s how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Girls basketball

Monica Curry dropped in a game-high 23 points along with five rebounds and five steals, but the Vikings suffered a 56-37 loss to Lenape Valley on Dec. 20 in Stanhope.

Jonnah Castillo added seven points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals and Grace Dobrzynski had five points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists for Vernon.

Vernon (1-2) is scheduled to play in the Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament at High Point on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The team is slated to play Parsippany Hills at 10 a.m. Dec. 26, with the consolation and finals slated for the next day.

Ice hockey

In its only game of the week, Vernon suffered an 8-4 loss to Newton/Lenape Valley on Saturday night, Dec. 23 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Jake Chromcik scored twice for Vernon, which also received a goal apiece from Christopher Gay and Luke Zabriskie and 34 saves from Brady Hendricks.

The Vikings (0-4) next will be in action at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 against Old Tappan at the Palisades Ice Center in West Nyack, N.Y.

Wrestling

Daniel Rendon (165 pounds), True DiGuiseppe (175), Alexander Savage (190) and Zyon Taylor (285) each won by first-period fall, but Vernon was edged by Boonton, 45-36, in a dual meet Thursday, Dec. 21 at home.

The Vikings (0-2) are scheduled to take part in the Lenape Valley Holiday Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 in Stanhope.

The 13-team tournament includes Hackettstown, Hanover Park, Kinnelon, Lenape Valley, Lodi, Metuchen, Mountain Lakes, Northern Valley, Passaic, Pingry, Wallkill Valley and Manatee, Fla.

Bowling

Vernon (4-4), led by Joe Mancini, Johnny Pecca, Vinny Loeffler, Emma Franetovich, Breanna Ianos and Matt Torres, finished 13th in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference championships on Dec. 21 at Sparta Lanes.

The Vikings have a meet scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 against Lenape Valley at Sparta Lanes.

Swimming

The Vernon boys and girls swim teams will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 in dual meets against Sparta at Kittatinny.