Vikings beat Patriots, 7-0

Supporters of the Vernon Township High School bowling team couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2024-25 campaign.

Johnny Pecca rolled a high series of 516 and was followed by Joe Mancini (489), Zachary Stevens (488), Matt Torres (453), Sara Loeffler (276), CJ Westin (103) and Justin VonToussaint as the Vikings earned a 7-0 victory over Lenape Valley on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5 at Sparta Lanes.

With the victory, Vernon improved to 3-0 this season.

The Vikings, 8-8 a year ago, began their season with a 7-0 win over Lenape Valley on Monday, Dec. 2 at Sparta Lanes. Pecca rolled a high series of 546 with Mancini adding a high game of 201.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Vernon defeated Wallkill Valley, 5-2, at Sparta Lanes led by Pecca, who had a high series of 549 and high game of 209.

Mancini (544 high series), Stevens (454), Torres (349), Loeffler (292) and Jason Souffront (292) aided the decision.

The Vikings will meet Sparta at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Sparta Lanes.

Here is a look at other Vernon teams:

Ice hockey

CJ Vigiletti scored Vernon’s lone goal off a feed from Jake Chromcik in a 13-1 season-opening loss to Clifton on Friday evening, Dec. 6 at the Ice House in Hackensack.

Chromcik had the only tally as Vernon suffered a 9-1 defeat to Parsippany Hills on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

The Vikings will meet Roxbury at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Skylands Ice World.

Boys basketball

Vernon will tip off its season at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Mendham.

The team will remain on the road for its next two games: against Lenape Valley at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and Jefferson at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.

The Vikings will play their first home game at 7 p.m. Dec. 21, when they host Warren Hills.

A year ago, Vernon went 20-7, won the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament championship for the first time, and reached the finals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament.

Seniors Alex Fessel (18.4 points per game) and Aden Karwoski (5.7 ppg) and junior Dylan Heykoop (6 ppg) return for head coach Connor Healy.

Girls basketball

Senior Grace Dobrzynski (13 ppg, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 steals) and junior Monica Curry (10 ppg, 4 steals) are back from last year’s 15-8 squad for head coach Stephanie DePiano.

The Vikings will open their winter season at 4 p.m. Dec. 17 when they host Lenape Valley.

Vernon then welcomes Jefferson at 4 p.m. Dec. 19 before playing at Newton at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 21.

Wrestling

Vernon, 3-16 a year ago, will begin its 2024-25 campaign with a pair of road dual meets as it travels to wrestle Boonton at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and Lenape Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The Vikings then will take part in the Mustang Invitational beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 21 at Clifton.

True DiGuiseppe, 32-5 at 175 pounds as a sophomore last season, returns to lead the upper weights.

Indoor track

The Vernon boys and girls teams will compete in the East Stroudsburg (Pa.) University Warrior Classic at 10 a.m. Jan. 4.