Vikings beat Warren Hills, 63-55

Alex Fessel dropped in a career-high 31 points to pace the Vernon Township High School boys basketball team to a 63-55 victory over Warren Hills at home Saturday afternoon, Dec. 21.

Michael Pecoraro added 11 points for the Vikings, who led, 31-26, at the half.

Fessel, a senior guard, averaged 18.4 points a year ago in helping to lead Vernon to its first Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament championship. He is averaging 23.3 points through his first four games this winter.

Vernon (2-2) is scheduled to compete in the Mendham Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27-28 and 30.

Here’s how other Vernon teams have fared:

Girls basketball

Grace Dobrzynski totaled 18 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocks and Monica Curry added 11 points, eight steals, five assists, four rebounds and one block to pace Vernon to a 42-38 season-opening victory over Lenape Valley at home Dec. 17.

Chloe DeBonta had six rebounds while Vanessa Curry added five points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists for the Vikings, which led, 30-22, at the half.

Vernon (1-2) is scheduled to play in the High Point Christmas Tournament on Dec. 26-27 and 30.

Wrestling

True DiGuiseppe (190 pounds) and Alexander Savage (215) each won by fall as Vernon bowed to Boonton, 72-12, in its season-opening match there Dec. 14.

In a 60-24 home loss at Lenape Valley on Dec. 18, Vernon received pinfall victories by Michael Ivancich (126 pounds), Savage (215) and Zyon Taylor (285).

Vernon (0-2) will participate in the Lenape Valley Tournament at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 in Stanhope.

Ice hockey

Jake Chromcik’s short-handed goal in the second period was the only tally for Vernon, which bowed to Morris Catholic on Dec. 21 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morris Township.

Klaus Harthaus was credited with an incredible total of 81 saves in net for the Vikings.

Chromcik now has eight goals and an assist for Vernon while Harthaus has halted more than 360 shots this season.

Vernon (0-6) is scheduled to play Paramus Catholic at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 at the Ice House in Hackensack.

Bowling

Vernon won its fifth straight match to open its season when it defeated High Point, 7-0, on Dec. 18 at Sparta Lanes.

The Vikings were led by Joe Mancini, who had a high series of 575, which included a high game of 231. Johnny Pecca (499 seies), Matt Torres (490), Vinny Loeffler (412), Zachary Stevens (407) and Sara Loeffler (309) aided the victory.

Vernon (5-1), which bowed to Newton, 5-2, on Dec. 19, placed 11th of 20 schools at the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference championships on Friday, Dec. 20 at Rockaway Lanes.

Indoor track

Micah Dalelio was third in the 1,000-meter run in 3.22.75 and Samantha Janus was fourth in the 300-meter dash in 46.94 to lead the Vernon girls at the Jim Mitchell Invitational on Dec. 14 at the Armory in New York City.

On the boys side, Jack Turner was sixth in the 1,000-meter run in 2:56.08 followed by Aiden Velez (13th in 3:01.64) and Robert Burdzy (15th in 3:02.46).

In the boys 300-meter dash, Ruben Ardila was 19th in 41.35 followed by Amos Shin (40th in 43.81) and Jorge Troche Jr. (41st in 44.62).

Other girls place-winners included Sophia Haw (11th in 600-meter run in 1:42.57), Gabrielle Austin (11th in 300-meter dash in 49.24), Lauren Gollsby (33rd in 300-meter dash in 51.91) and Sarah Horler (20th in 1,000-meter run in 3:41.11).

The Vernon boys and girls will compete in the Pearl River Holiday Festival on Friday, Dec. 27 in Suffern, N.Y.