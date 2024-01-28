Vikings defeat North Warren, 56-36

Grace Dobrzynski scored a game-high 16 points, Monica Curry added 14 points and Jonnah Castillo had 11 points to lead the 11th-seeded Vernon Township High School girls basketball team to a 56-36 victory over 18th-seeded North Warren in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 27 at home.

Vernon, which has won a season-high five straight games, was scheduled to play at sixth-seeded Sparta in a second-round H/W/S Tournament game Tuesday, Jan. 30, with a trip to the quarterfinal round Saturday, Feb. 3 on the line.

Against North Warren, Vernon got off to a 17-6 first-quarter start and held that 11-point lead at the half, 28-17, at the half. The Vikings then outscored North Warren, 28-19, in the second half.

Elizabeth Peek (seven points), Abigail Sokolewicz (three points), Grace Duffy (three points) and Reese Hamilton (two points) also contributed to the win for Vernon (11-4).

Here is how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Ice hockey

The Vikings earned back-to-back wins last week for the second time this season.

On Jan. 24, Vernon earned a 3-2 victory over High Point at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Luke Zabriskie scored twice and his second goal, a short-handed one, gave Vernon a 2-1 lead in the second period. Jake Chromcik, who also had an assist, scored in the third to provide Vernon with a 3-1 lead. Brady Hendricks made 30 saves to anchor the defense.

On Jan. 27 at Skylands, Vernon’s offense exploded for an 11-1 decision over Morris Catholic.

Zabriskie and Christopher Gay each had three goals and four assists and Chromcik added two goals and four assists. Zach Crozier, Carter Wright and Drew Shawgo each scored a goal with Hendricks making 20 saves.

Vernon (4-8) is scheduled to play Newton at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at Skylands.

Boys basketball

Vernon (10-6), seeded fifth for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament, was scheduled to play host to 12th-seeded Lenape Valley in the first round Tuesday, Jan. 30.

If the Vikings prevail, they will play fourth-seeded Hackettstown or 13th-seeded Wallkill Valley in the quarterfinal round Saturday, Feb. 3.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, Vernon received 24 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists from Dhamir Morfe-Chess in a 64-41 home win over Wallkill Valley.

Ben Jurewicz (11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists) and Alex Fessel (11 points, six assists, three rebounds, two blocks) also aided the decision.

Wrestling

The Vikings fell to Indian Hills (66-12), Cresskill (51-30) and Manchester Regional (51-24) during a quad meet Jan. 27 in Manchester.

True DiGuiseppe (175 pounds) recorded three pins on the day, with Daniel Rendon (165) and Alexander Savage (190) each pinning two opponents.

Vernon (3-14) is scheduled to host Dover at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1.