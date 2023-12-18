Vikings defeat Sussex Tech, 41-10

Jonnah Castillo scored a game-high 24 points along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals and Grace Dobrzynski added eight points, six rebounds and four steals to power the Vernon Township High School girls basketball team to a 41-10 victory over Sussex Tech in the season-opener for both teams Thursday, Dec. 14 in Vernon.

Chloe DeBonta (six points, four rebounds), Abigail Sokolewicz (two points), Grace Duffy (one point, four rebounds, two assists, two steals), Alicia Thomas (five rebounds) and Monica Curry (three rebounds, two assists, four steals) contributed to the victory for the Vikings.

Vernon (1-0) was scheduled to play at Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Here’s how other Vernon teams fared last week:

Boys basketball

The Vikings suffered two single-digit losses as they began their 2023-24 campaign last week.

In its opener Dec. 14, Vernon lost at Hackettstown, 48-44, as Alex Fessel hit for a team-high 19 points along with three steals, Dhamir Morfe-Chess added 12 points and three rebounds, and Ben Jurewicz totaled four points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

Fessel then scored a game-high 26 points, Aden Karwoski had nine points and four rebounds, Morfe-Chess totaled five points and 15 rebounds, and Jurewicz added seven points and 12 rebounds as Vernon was edged by Warren Hills in Washington Township.

Vernon (0-2) is scheduled to play at Delaware Valley at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Boys wrestling

Junior Gavin Pych won the 150-pound championship and sophomore True DiGuiseppe earned the 175-pound title to pace Vernon in an overall fourth-place finish at the Mustang Invitational on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16 in Clifton.

Clifton, with eight individual champions, won the team title with 255 points followed by Passaic (185 points), Montclair (125), Vernon (109), Paterson Kennedy (58) and Paterson Eastside (53).

Junior Alexander Savage also reached the final round, bowing to Daniel Duverge of Passaic, 4-2, in the 190-pound final.

Vernon is slated to wrestle against Boonton at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.

Girls wrestling

Natalie Tucker finished second at 138 pounds in the Bloomfield Tournament on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17 there.

Tucker, a junior, won by fall in her first three bouts before winning by a 6-2 decision over Buena’s Shea Aretz in the semifinal round. In the final, Tucker was pinned by High Point’s Ella Poalillo in 1:16.

Ice hockey

The Vikings dropped a 6-2 decision to Parsippany Hills on Dec. 14 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown and suffered an 11-2 setback to Gill St. Bernard’s on Dec. 16 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Luke Zabriskie (seven goals, two assists), Christopher Gay (three goals, three assists) and Jake Chromcik (one goal, two assists) lead the Vikings in scoring while goalie Brady Hendricks averages 40 saves per game.

Vernon (0-3) is scheduled to play Newton at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 at Skylands.

Bowling

Joe Mancini rolled a high series of 551, including a high game of 198, and Johnny Pecca also had a high game of 198 in a series of 526 to pace Vernon to a 7-0 victory over High Point on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Sparta Lanes.

Other Viking contributors included Emma Franetovich (372 series), Breanna Ianos (256), Vinny Loeffler (255) and Matt Torres (199).

Vernon (4-2) was scheduled to bowl against Sussex Tech at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Sparta Lanes.