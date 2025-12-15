Vikings look to build on strong postseason run

The Vernon High School boys’ basketball program wants to keep their positive momentum going as another exciting regular season is about to get underway.

The Vikings are scheduled to host Immaculata on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

“I want us to compete at a high level day in and day out,’’ Vernon coach Connor Healy said. “Regardless of the opponent, we want to give it all we have each game. We are hoping to compete with the top teams in our Division for the NJAC Freedom Division championship and hope to make another run in Counties and (NJSIAA) States.’’

Among the key returning players for the Vikings this winter season are Dylan Heykoop (senior, guard, NJAC All Freedom Second Team, 5.6 points per game; 3.7 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game last season), Tyler Dobrzysnki (junior, guard and forward, NJAC Freedom Honorable Mention, 5.6 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists per game last season), Dan Decker (junior, forward, 7.0 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game and 1 assist per game last season) and Dustin Wagner (senior, guard, 2 points per game, 1.2 rebounds per game and 1.0 assists per game last season).

Promising newcomers hoping to make a positive impact on the varsity roster include Ty Mountain (senior, guard), Jason Amato (senior, guard), Jayden Henriquez (senior, guard), Shane Dunbar (senior, guard), Andrew Geisen (junior, forward), Chris Perrotta (junior, guard) and Tariq El Khamiri (sophomore, forward).

Leadership could very well prove to be a key component in favor of the Vikings this year.

“Dylan Heykoop, Tyler Dobrzysnki, Dan Decker and Dustin Wagner [will be looked upon as leaders],’’ Healy said. “They all have valuable experience from last season’s post season run and we are looking for them to guide us back to another successful season.’’

The Vikings posted an overall record of 18-11 with a mark of 8-2 in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom Division. They also made an outstanding run in the postseason, reaching the championship round of the NJSIAA North 1 Group 2 Sectional Tournament as the No. 4 seed before being defeated by second seeded Glen Rock last March.

Vernon toppled Dumont, Pascack Hills and No. 1 seed Pascack Valley in the sectionals to advance to the championship game last season.

This season the Vikings compete in the NJAC Freedom Division along with High Point, Wallkill Valley, Hopatcong, Jefferson and Hackettstown.

“We are hoping to be a contender again within the NJAC Freedom Division,’’ Healy said.