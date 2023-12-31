Vikings win holiday tournament

Aden Karwoski totaled 19 points, five rebounds and two assists and Ben Jurewicz added 13 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals to power the Vernon Township High School boys basketball team to a 68-41 victory over Lakeland in the championship game of the Lakeland Holiday Tournament on Friday, Dec. 29.

Alex Fessel (12 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals), Dhamir Morfe-Chess (12 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks) and Dylan Heykoop (10 points, five rebounds, two steals) also reached double figures in scoring for the Vikings.

In the opening game of the tournament Wednesday, Dec. 27, Fessel totaled 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals; Heykoop added 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals; and Morfe-Chess collected 12 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks to pace Vernon to a 51-43 victory over Lodi.

Vernon, now 3-3, is scheduled to play at West Morris in Chester at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

Here’s how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Girls basketball

The Vikings went a perfect 3-0 at the Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wallkill Valley last week.

In their final game Dec. 29, Grace Dobrzynski totaled 13 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals and Jonnah Castillo added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists to key a 43-22 victory over Newton.

Vernon began the tournament Dec. 26 with a 51-20 decision over Parsippany Hills led by Castillo (16 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals), Monica Curry (15 points, two assists, two steals) and Dobrzynski (14 points, seven rebounds, two steals).

The next day, the Vikings defeated Wallkill Valley, 50-44, as Castillo had a team-high 23 points along with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals and Dobrzynski added 21 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.

Vernon (4-2) is scheduled to play host to Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Wrestling

True DiGuiseppe placed second at 175 pounds and Patrick Kaminski placed fifth/sixth at 215 pounds to pace Vernon at the Lenape Valley Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 in Stanhope.

DiGuiseppe, a sophomore, reached the 175-pound final, where he bowed to Mason Miller of Manatee, Fla., 8-3.

Vernon (1-3) is scheduled to face Lenape Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4.

Ice hockey

The Vikings, who haven’t played since Dec. 23, are scheduled to play High Point at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Luke Zabriskie (eight goals, two assists), Christopher Gay (four goals, three assists) and Jake Chromcik (three goals, two assists) lead Vernon (0-4) in scoring.

Indoor track

Zack Mountain finished first in the long jump and shot put and was second in the high jump and 1000 meter run to pace Vernon at the Armory High School Holiday Classic at the Armory Track and Field Center in New York City.

Mountain recorded a leap of 21-2 in the long jump and a heave of 41-9.5 in the shot put. He also had an effort of 6-0.75 in the high jump and a time of 2:55.31 in the 1000-meter run.

Michael Evanick was third in the 1000-meter run in 2:57.26, was eighth in the high jump in 4-11, ninth in the long jump with a leap of 15-7 and ninth in the shot put with a throw of 25-3.5.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Mountain finished fifth in 8.73 followed by Evanick in ninth place in 9.98.