Wilson, Lally power Vernon girls lacrosse past High Point in H/W/S opener

Junior attack Payton Wilson totaled a career-high six goals along with one assist and four ground balls and Emma Lally added four goals, two assists, seven draw controls and five ground balls to power the ninth-seeded Vernon High girls lacrosse team to a 17-2 victory over 14th-seeded High Point in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Friday in Vernon Township.

With the win, Vernon (3-7) advanced to play at eighth-seeded Hackettstown in a H/W/S second round contest on Tuesday, April 28. If the Vikings won, they would play at top-seeded Sparta in the quarterfinal round on Saturday, May 2.

Also contributing to the decision were Lyla Galway (two goals, two ground balls), Kaitlyn Hordych (one goal, one assist, two ground balls), Callie Heykoop (one goal, one assist), Reese Baumann (one goal, two ground balls), Emma Heinzinger (one goal, three ground balls, two draw controls), Ava Pecoraro (one goal, three draw controls) and goalie Molly Sokolewicz (two saves).

Wilson now leads the team in points with 35 (21 goals, 14 assists) with Lally (30 goals, four assists) leading the team in goals scored.

Boys Lacrosse

The Vikings, seeded 12th, lost to 11th-seeded Phillipsburg, 16-3, in the opening round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Phillipsburg.

Vernon (4-9) is led this spring by Andrew Geisen (15 goals, 11 assists), Nick Curry (15 goals, 10 assists), Jack Paton (19 goals, five assists), Dean Grundy (11 goals, eight assists) and Collin Sensbach (five goals, six assists).

Vernon will play host to Indian Hills on Tuesday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Gavin Bruno went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs, James Curry was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, Dustin Wagner doubled and scored twice, Otto Dejager singled twice, drove in three runs and scored and Chris Perrotta singled twice and drove in a run to fuel Vernon’s 13-hit attack as the Vikings outlasted Jefferson, 10-7, on Wednesday, April 22, in Vernon Township.

Vernon (3-5) is seeded fourth for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and will host either 13th-seeded Voorhees or 16th-seeded Newton in a first round game on Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m.

Softball

The Lady Vikings are seeded eighth in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and will host ninth-seeded Sparta a second-round game on Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m.

Vernon (5-6) has been steered offensively by Miranda Ebbinhausen, who is batting .467 with 14 hits, 16 RBIs, seven runs, two doubles, three triples and a home run and has also struck out 66 in 65 innings.