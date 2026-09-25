Sussex County History Today: A Day at the Diner

While most of the time in this column I try to describe the history of our Sussex County. This would include facts and dates of significant occurrences that have helped shape the framework of our rural county. We have progressed from a landscape of woods, lakes, hills, and mountains to one of traveled roadways with many homes, farms, and shopping centers.

There’s another aspect of Sussex County that it is hard to describe and perhaps even more difficult to see and experience. That is the people and their attitude.

Yes, the people who populate our rural county have, for me, a distinct feel to them. They are, on the whole, a hardy bunch—as in centuries past. They reflect a kind of self-sufficiency, an outlook that “we can do it” without much external help. This may have come from a farming heritage, and from the somewhat remoteness from a theater or sports game so that one must make their own repairs or their own fun due to assistance being not at hand.

The people of our area are also more friendly and personable. They seem to realize that we are all in this together, and that we need each other and have for a long time.

In the hustle of ever day affairs, this is core attitude of our rural nature is always evident. But sometimes it stands out to me clearly. I will describe an incident here. I hope you will appreciate and enjoy.

Recently, after church we went to a favorite place for the usual Sunday late breakfast together. We make it a habit, which is a comfort in itself, to do a pleasant task one more time. This may also make others happy when they see our punctuality. Maybe it’s a kind of expectation of a good event, and one that is fulfilled when it occurs. Kind of makes one think that the world is not chaos but does have some sanity in the form of repetition.

A snappy quip with a person parking near us gives us all a laugh. Someone holds the door for several of us mixed diners coming in, and we all are full of thanks for the gentleman.

“Ah, my best friends in the whole world!” was shouted by Isabel at the register, who saw us come in and knows us well from before. Jorge greets us and grabs menus and leads us to seating.

On the way to our table, I spot four parishioners from another church and we have a few jokes. The manager Jorge says to me on the way, “sits wherever you like” and I point at those folks and say “OK, I want their seats so kick’em out!” Lotsa laughs ensue.

At our table (another one, no we didn’t have them leave) we were waiting for our order. Tabbi, a waitress from the other room comes and flops down on the seat in our booth to chat. As we talk about our week ahead, she returns with our take-home in a bag that says, “safe travels to Tennessee. Your friend Tabbi.”

At the register settling up the bill I saw a lady who had been sitting by herself at the end of a long row of swivel stools at the far corner of the diner who had come to also pay. Looking at her bundled up in a coat and scarf and with a round hat pulled down, I grabbed her check and said to Isabel that I will “pay forward” her bill. The erstwhile solemn-faced lady gasped for air, held her chest, and popped a broad smile. “Oh my!” she said, “you made my day!”

Yep, there are times that our fellow passengers on the trip around the sun show their true nature. We are all in this together, and the contagious good vibes serve all a better day.

And yes, I love the people who inhabit our part of the world up here in Sussex County. They exhibit excellent qualities of sincere kindness.

With a little effort in the hectic throes of daily life, we can show good. This works both ways, what goes out comes back in return. One hand washes the other.

Hope you enjoyed my take on a recent Sunday brunch.