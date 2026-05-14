Sussex County History Today: Memorial Day

Shortly after the publication of this issue of the paper Memorial Day will be upon us. Recall that Memorial Day is for those who died while serving and is a solemn day of mourning and reflection. In November is Veteran’s Day, for all those who served both living and dead, and is to be a celebratory, thankful, and appreciative day.

In past years I have spoken about those Sussex County who have served our country — those Civil War soldiers several of whom died in the Battle of Salem Church, a soldier in the Battle of the Bulge, two friends killed on the Bataan Death March, a sailor on a ship sunk off Java, and Nathaniel Wade and Daniel Talmadge who died in the Battle of Minisink .

Today, I want to reflect on the experience of Mom’s brother, Jesse Hall, who was in the US Navy throughout World War II. Before America’s entry, in 1940, he joined the service right after graduation from Franklin High School. He was a seaman aboard the heavy cruiser USS Vincennes, CA44. While in the Atlantic the ship transported French gold from Morocco to NYC for safe keeping as the Nazis took over the country.

The Vincennes went through the Panama Canal to the Pacific theater and took part in the broad Guadalcanal campaign—a major focus of America’s attention in the early and bleak days of our fighting in the war.

In the chaotic night Battle of Savo Island against the Japanese Jesse was wounded and was in oily and fiery water as the ship sunk from enemy action as many of his shipments were killed during the hectic fight. He was picked up by a US destroyer about 8 hours later as daylight allowed the return of the task force.

Let’s remember those from Sussex County who served and some who died in action as they protected us from the evils of the world.

Additionally, this 250th year of the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, let us not forget those Patriot men and women who fought in, and may have died in, the war.