Sussex County History Today: The Battle of Long Island

During this prelude to the actual 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, we are looking at some of our local people who put their possessions and lives on the line for freedom for America. These are Patriots of the United States.

Today we recognize our participants in the largest battle of the Revolutionary War.

The Battle of Long Island, also known as the Battle of Brooklyn, was fought very early in the Revolutionary War. The date was Aug. 27, 1776.

This was merely weeks after the Declaration of Independence. Word got back to England and the retaliation was swift. New York Harbor was crowded by many British warships as they brought an army to the Americas to quell the rebellion.

This was the first major battle after the declaration and was a devastating defeat for the Patriots. There were challenging 2:1 odds, with 20,000 fresh and trained British troops versus the 10,000 Americans.

General Washington’s troops were caught up with large numbers of the British. A surprise was brought about by their taking Jamaica Pass and creating a flanking maneuver to put the Continental Army in defense. Washington’s men were able to save the day, and probably the Revolutionary War, by retreating to the shores and escaping in the nighttime and fog over to Manhattan. The crux of saving the Continental Army is due to a very honorable and heroic stand by Lord Stirling and his troops.

Along the Gowanus Creek, Stirling held a rear-guard action against overwhelming British and Hessian forces. The “Maryland 400” were under his command, along with various militias including John Seward’s from Sussex County, N.J. They held against Hessians at The Stone House for four hours.

As additional British troops were coming in from the flank, the Americans retreated, swimming across Brouwer’s Millpond and the Gowanus Creek. The Maryland 400 was decimated, and Lord Stirling was captured. While the British under General Howe paused for a siege, the remaining Patriot troops made it back to Manhattan on rapidly gathered barges and boats.

Today the term is used loosely, but these men were real heroes. They put their lives on the line under overwhelming odds.