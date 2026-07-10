Sussex County History Today: The Battle of White Plains

The Battle of White Plains took place on Oct. 28, 1776, during the American Revolutionary War, as part of the New York campaign following the fall of Manhattan.

Forces: Roughly 14,000 Continental troops versus about 13,000 British and Hessian soldiers. The generals were George Washington for the Americans and George Howe for the British. These two and their armies met in Boston, where the Americans outsmarted the British by having cannon obtained far inland, set up to make Howe abandon Boston. Then Howe forced Washington to retreat from Brooklyn and Manhattan and now ended up in the northern environs beyond NYC.

After the American defeat at the Battle of Long Island, Washington withdrew his army northward from Manhattan to avoid being trapped. Howe pursued, aiming to cut off Washington’s retreat and destroy the Continental Army before winter.

The fighting centered on Chatterton Hill, a strategic rise west of White Plains. British and Hessian forces launched a coordinated assault, driving the Americans from the hill after intense musket and artillery fire. Washington’s troops retreated in good order to stronger positions north of town, preventing a rout.

This was considered a British victory, but not decisive. Washington withdrew further north to North Castle, preserving his army. Howe chose not to pursue aggressively, turning instead toward New York City. This allowed Washington to regroup and later cross the Hudson, setting the stage for the Trenton and Princeton victories that revived American morale.

The Battle of White Plains showed Washington’s growing skill in defensive warfare—he avoided encirclement and preserved his army despite losing ground. It marked the end of the New York campaign and the beginning of a strategic shift toward guerrilla-style resilience rather than direct confrontation.

Along with the local Sussex County contingent was Colonel John Seward from Snufftown Mountain. He wrote of the battle, as well as the months earlier Brooklyn one, on the night prior to the engagements. His heartfelt letters still exist in the university archives of Rochester.

An image is supplied. It is built by AI and approved by the author as historically accurate. In it you can see Washington leading the troops, commanding them from atop the Chatterton Hill positions.