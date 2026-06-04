250th Prayers

For Peace, Justice and Equity for all people this year,

But Democracy threatened by an authoritarian fear.

So let’s review our Anniversary’s current state of despairs,

And renew Christian values for all humanity with prayers.

To avoid hateful rhetoric that causes violence,

To restore needed food and housing as a Christian offense.

To acknowledge our climate change and scientists’ warnings,

To respect asylum seekers search for their freedom yearnings.

To invest in diplomacy instead of new weapons,

To seek a world free of war and the threat of war neutrons.

To work for a nation of equity and justice for all,

To encourage every person’s potential wherewithal.

So for Peace, Justice and Equity for all people this year,

We need enact on these Anniversary prayers we hold dear.

George Kibildis

Sparta