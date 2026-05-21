Baby’s Bath Water

“Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater”,

An idiom admonition that holds no quarter.

A caution against careless decision making,

That ruins a well-intended Christian undertaking.

Now let’s apply this axiom to current politics,

And review how it with objective common-sense conflicts.

A nuclear treaty with Iran an opening nouveau,

Not improved but replaced with a cruel bombing war salvo.

A bipartisan immigration policy killed,

To replace with a harsh inhuman gulag instilled.

Obamacare to improve the health of all residents,

Targeted to reduce coverages and birth ill torments.

So many obliterations akin to the East Wing,

Why destroy rather than strive to first improve everything?

George Kibildis

Sparta