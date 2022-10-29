I am supporting Brad Sparta for Vernon Town Council because I believe he represents a balanced bridge to our future and growth while upholding our values and principles as a community.

With a history of five generations in Vernon and dedication to serving our community that includes multiple terms on the Vernon Board of Education in executive positions, Brad’s passion and interest for the well-being of our community can not be questioned. As a member of the Vernon Board of Education, I witnessed first-hand Brad’s ability to listen, be open to varying points of view, respectfully debate, and stand firm on important issues facing our district. He is a transparent and collaborative leader who encourages contributions from all.

Today, more than ever, it is vital to have council members who have the courage to think independently, put community interests above all other personal agendas and relationships, and most of all, guide our growth without compromising our values. For me, Brad Sparta is that candidate.

Mark Cilli

Sussex