Contino, Ooms best pick for town council

We’re writing to share why we think Carl Contino and Sandra Ooms are the best picks for Vernon’s Town Council seats this election.

We need council members who will genuinely tackle wasteful spending—especially on those political “pet projects” that don’t serve everyone. It’s not enough to just talk about staying within budget; we need people who will actually make it happen.

As an incumbent Board of Education member, Carl has already shown he can do this. He’s supported hiring top administrators from outside our school district, avoiding insiders promoted for political reasons. He’s also helped balance budgets consistently and made tough decisions that have led to financial stability after years of unrest. He even started the Community Relations committee and State of the District Address to make things more transparent. Carl’s got the experience and a track record to prove it.

Sandra, a former Vernon Town Council member, has also shown she’s serious about fiscal responsibility. She’s voted against big tax increases time and again and worked to lower taxes in Vernon.

Both Carl and Sandra are all about accountability, transparency, and smart, long-term planning to keep spending in check and stable. They’ve already proven they know how to make these things happen.

That’s why we believe Carl Contino and Sandra Ooms are the clear choices to make Vernon a better place.

Louis and Stephanie Blaine

Vernon