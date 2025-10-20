Sandra Ooms is right for Vernon

I have known Sandra Ooms for many years. She embodies the important characteristics that make her a perfect choice for the Vernon Council. Sandy, as I know her, has all the desirable attributes one could hope for in a council member representing the issues of our town. She is respectful and kind in her approach, accompanied by the critical thinking and common sense decision making that comes from her many years of experience. These attributes were evident when Sandy Ooms served on the Vernon Council from 2016 to 2020. She is a nurse who works in public health nursing and has dedicated many years to community health. I am happy she is willing to serve on the council again because she truly brought transparency to the public by promoting open dialogue at the council meetings. She has a record of scrutinizing every expenditure and insisted on the township posting documents, audits, budgets, and noteworthy financial reports on the town website for the public. She plans to retire in Vernon, as she has lived in our town for 37 years, and so she remains committed to fiscal responsibility and the ever-increasing tax burden on residents. Sandy will stand for common sense and respectful decorum. A vote for Sandra Ooms, ballot position #3, on Nov. 4 is a perfect investment for Vernon’s future.

Shannon Geiger

Vernon