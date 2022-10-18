I am supporting Mike Furrey for Vernon Council due to his expertise on water and wastewater infrastructure.

In addition, Mike knows our municipal government and agreements.

Councilman Furrey also decreased the MUA budget, connection fees and sewer rates were stabilized while he was chairman of the MUA.

Mike was instrumental in stopping the dumping of toxic soils on Silver Spruce and the creation of the Town Center Park.

Councilpersons Lynch and Buccieri signed candidte Brad Sparta’s petitions to run for council, therefore they must support Brad.

I propose the following to the Vernon voter: elect Mike Furrey to council and have the council appoint Brad Sparta to serve out the remainder of my council term.

I Like Mike!

Harry J. Shortway

Vernon