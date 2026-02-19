Such a controversy now in our society,

Masked ICE enforcement officers causing misery.

But why hide one’s face in performing a lawful duty?

Is it to avoid real face-to-face humanity?

Adam and Eve hid their faces from love in shame,

And the Klu Klux Klan to avoid their criminal blame.

The Lone Ranger and Batman their identities respect,

And HealthCare Providers wear masks to patients not infect.

There are sports, industry and military masks we use,

Myriad reasons a mask to wear we need to peruse.

So many aspects to determine the causes for a mask,

That is for all civility we need to ask.

Wearing masks for good or evil we need honestly decide,

And not hide our humanity so compassion can reside.

George Kibildis

Sparta