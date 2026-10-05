Mayor’s statements are concerning

Two recent public statements from Mayor Anthony Rossi regarding council meetings raise serious concerns about how municipal governance and transparency are being handled in Vernon.

First, in addressing his decision to leave council meetings shortly after making his own remarks, the Mayor defended his departure by stating that council meetings are not a “Q&A session” and that public comment is an opportunity to address the Council, not the Mayor. While it is technically true under the Open Public Meetings Act that officials are not legally required to engage in a back-and-forth dialogue, leadership requires more than meeting the minimum legal requirement. The Mayor leads the executive branch responsible for running our town’s day-to-day operations. Staying to listen to taxpayers share their concerns—even if answers are provided later—is a fundamental part of public service and accountability.

Second, regarding municipal spending, the Mayor argued that reviewing the bills list at meetings is inefficient and complained that council members and residents ask questions about “abbreviated checks” and expenditures. He went so far as to suggest that raising questions about pre-approved administrative spending is “playing some type of game”.

Asking questions about public spending is not a game; it is fiscal oversight. The Town Council serves as the governing body, and its job is to safeguard taxpayer dollars—not to serve as a rubber stamp for the administration. If check descriptions on the bills list are vague or overly abbreviated, questions are inevitable. While administrative preparation is important, public discussion of municipal expenditures during televised or recorded meetings is essential for maintaining trust.

Vernon taxpayers deserve an administration that stays present to listen to public concerns and welcomes open, public scrutiny of how municipal funds are being spent. True transparency requires both presence and openness at the dais.

Peg Distasi

Vernon