We Christians in joyful anticipation,

Await with excitement and jubilation.

Our Christmas Advent spiritual holiday,

Good will for all a respite from secular dismay.

This season inspires many faith traditions,

For the Gift of Giving to others without conditions.

Compassion brought to the fore of our worldly life,

Despite malls and our shopping anxiety strife.

But in more than any other time of the year,

Humanity takes a break from our competitive gear.

We allow the Good inherent in all of us,

To awake in our hearts a generosity surplus.

My Christmas Sage ordained to me, “Christmas is every day”!

Which for all humanity should be our spiritual way.

George Kibildis

Sparta