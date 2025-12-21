New Year Resolutions?

So, what are your Resolutions for the New Year?

Made with resolve and determination and are so dear!

But within a few months these true resolves slowly fade away,

To have such goals is laudatory so don’t dismay.

Life is lived in the present moment awareness,

With daily challenges to resolve and avoid distress.

Our human priorities command our attention,

And for our Resolutions their continual detention.

Show no guilt about your daily crisis decisions,

Replace your Resolutions with Aspirations.

A Resolution made with honest “firm determination”,

Eased by the forgiving “strong desire” Aspiration.

We should pursue desires in our finite time of life,

But without the self-inflicted Resolutions strife.

George Kibildis

Sparta