Not all kids are bad

Last month was Father’s Day. In preparation of the “day” my wife wanted to do some last minute food shopping for a special meal.

At the Shop Rite parking lot in Sussex, things were very busy. I stayed with the car; she was on a mission. A half hour later, she returned with a shopping cart full of groceries.

We loaded the car and attempted to leave the parking lot, but the car would not start. I tried starting the car for 10 to 15 minutes. Negative results. I called my mechanic and AAA for assistance, but it was a holiday Sunday and no one answered the phone. I was contemplating my next move but some of the food was frozen and would be thawing out.

As I sat there a small blue Ford Ranger Pick Up pulled into the parking spot next to me. I could see the driver of the pick up was a young male age 17-20, neatly dressed.

He heard me trying to start my Explorer and came over. He asked me if I needed help and, if so, open the hood of my car. He looked under the car and checked the engine out as I attempted to start it. He started tapping things with his cell phone to different things underneath the hood. To my surprise, all of a sudden my car started.

My Father’s Day meal was saved thanks to a young man named Nick. After thanking him several times I offered to pay him for his time and mechanical ability. His response was, “All I want from you is a handshake.” I would not take that for an answer. Shortly after, as we left the parking lot, I saw Nick go into the store. I mentioned to my wife what a great kid he was and his parents should be real proud.

In today’s news all we hear about are kids in trouble. After my experience with Nick I am sure there is still hope for our country.

Thanks, Nick

Garrett A. Bekker

Wantage