Oil biggest reason for inflation

Oil is our most critical issue. It is the biggest reason for theinflation we now see. Expensive diesel means increased trucker ratesinflates, as well as the food harvested by big farm machines. Jet travel, cargo and cruise ships and home heating oil all up.

That’swhere inflation started and when (XL pipeline). All this inflationstarted day 1 with Democrats and their war on oil. Gasoline costs are ruining family car vacations. Roadside motels will see lay offs as family car vacations contract. Commuters suffer when after they fill their tanks they have to choose cheaper food and eat at less often at restaurants. Biden’s inflation is ruining lives.

Thank you, Democrats.

Burt Trattner

Hamburg