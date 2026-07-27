Reading skills help us make informed decisions

Hey! Dear One, you’re a good reader - from a resident of Highland Lakes, Vernon. A reminder to those of you who drive a vehicle and come to a stop sign and stop, you are doing what good readers do. WE think, make decisions and solve problems. A good reader integrates thoughts experiences and knowledge of language. We know the meaning of the sign, so we stop.

The more we consider and think about what we are reading in connection with our experiences, we can develop our comprehension and expand our knowledge and thought process until we are reading critically.

When we write about our reading, we may further develop our thinking abilities. Each one of us has our own thoughts, our unique experiences and knowledge of language that we bring to the print or the page or the screen to construct meaning.

Remember, at the “stop” sign, we make the decision to stop because we know the meaning and apply our prior knowledge. At the restaurant, you decide what you like and what sounds good on the menu and order because you know what makes sense to you and you have the ability to think for yourself: Fact. Agreed?

Claire Tomberg Ireland

Highland Lakes