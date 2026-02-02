Speak out on PILOT ordinance

Our community stands at a crossroads, and the silence in Town Hall has become a bit too loud. I am writing to urge my fellow neighbors to attend the upcoming Town Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at 7 p.m.

The primary item on the agenda is the petition for the repeal of Ordinance 25-17. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, this ordinance impacts our local governance, our tax dollars, and the very character of our town.

Decisions made in a vacuum rarely serve the public interest. When the council chambers are empty, our representatives are forced to lead without the vital “pulse” of the people they serve. By showing up, we ensure that the discussion regarding Ordinance 25-17 is transparent, debated thoroughly, and reflective of the community’s actual will—not just the voices of a vocal few.

Let’s not wait until the morning after to wonder “how did this happen?” Please mark your calendars for Feb. 9. Let’s fill those seats and make sure our collective voice is the loudest one in the room.

Sincerely,

Peg Distasi

Vernon Township