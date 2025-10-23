Support Buccieri for Vernon Township Council

It is my honor to write this letter of recommendation for Natalie Buccieri, who is running for a position on the Vernon Town Council. I have known Natalie for 23 years, and in that time, I have witnessed her unwavering dedication to our community, her integrity in every endeavor, and her ability to bring people together for the greater good.

Natalie has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, sound judgment, and a genuine passion for making a positive difference. Whether volunteering with local organizations, supporting small businesses, or advocating for community improvement projects, she always leads with compassion, integrity, and a clear sense of purpose.

One of the qualities that most impresses me about Natalie is her ability to listen. She truly valued the voices of others and works tirelessly to ensure that every resident feels heard and respected. That kind of empathy and open-mindedness is exactly what our town needs in a council member.

I have no doubt that Natalie will serve our community with honesty, dedication, and heart. She is the kind of leader who doesn’t just talk about change—she makes it happen. I wholeheartedly support Natalie’s candidacy and encourage others to do the same.

Nicole Grifone

Vernon Township