Thank you, election workers

With 2026 being an election year, a critical one in the view of some, I want to thank our Sussex County election officials and workers. The Commissioner of Registration, the bipartisan Board of Elections, the County Clerk, and our many poll workers all contribute to an accessible, fair, and accurate election each and every time.

There are some who wish to cast doubt on the integrity of our elections. These few people make unfounded claims of election fraud, dead people voting, non-citizens voting, and dumping of ballots, none of which are true, and for which evidence has never been produced. Why are all of these claims unfounded – because of the hard work and dedication of our election officials and workers, and the commitment of each and every one of us, the voters, to our democracy and free and fair elections.

We should not sit idly by while truth is overshadowed by conspiracy theories. So, please join me in thanking our election officials and workers and celebrating the integrity of our elections. Also, do your part, whatever that may be, to push back on those who cast doubt on our elections and wish to make it harder for eligible voters to vote. Finally, in 2026, please vote.

Gary DiPippo

Wantage