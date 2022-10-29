Thank you Josh Gottheimer

I just ordered home heating oil at $4.50 a gallon, nearly a $3 a gallon increase from two years ago, even worse than the price of gas, Thank You Josh Gottenheimer!

Groceries have increased in price over 50% in the last two years, Thank You Josh Gottenheimer!

Our electric bill has increased over 30%,Thank You Josh Gottenheimer!

Our 401K’s have tanked, Thank You Josh Gottenheimer!

The national debt has skyrocketed, Thank You Josh Gottenheimer!

You brag about voting for the infrastructure bill that is 10% infrastructure and 90% pork, Thank You Josh Gottenheimer!

Never met a final tax increase bill you have not voted for, including 87,000 new IRS agents to make sure we pay income taxes on the $72.35 we made on our yard sale, Thank You Josh Gottenheimer!

And on COVID, when the virus was headed to our shores, instead of an all hands on deck approach, you decided to distract the country with impeaching the president over a phone call, Thank You Josh Gottenheimer!

Lets not forget the fentanyl pouring over the southern border that is not a border, Thank You Josh Gottenheimer!

Now you want our votes, NO Thank You Josh Gottenheimer!

Eric Space

Wantage