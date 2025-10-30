The Veterans Parade

To celebrate our Veterans on this sunny day,

The bands with flags waving their stirring music play.

Joy is in the air and the excited crowds cheer,

As our military soldiers march by in smart gear.

But in the distance with squinting eyes I could see,

A gray misty cloud solemnly approaching me.

Closer it came with faint marching souls of the dead,

Dark shadows they silently trudged by in dread.

No music, no flags, not a sound to be heard in agony,

Line after line, time eternal marching in absurdity.

They passed and slowly disappeared into the night,

As sun and music returned for this celebration rite.

Celebrate all soldiers service for our society,

But never forget those who died defending democracy.

George Kibildis

Sparta Township