Urging residents to sign petition

To the Editor,

As a former member of the Township Council and a long-time taxpayer, I have seen firsthand the inner workings of our municipal government. Based on that experience, I am writing to strongly urge my fellow residents to sign the petition currently circulating to change our municipal structure to a Council-Manager form.

During my term on the council, it became crystal clear that running a modern municipality requires specialized, professional expertise. Our town manages a multi-million dollar budget, complex infrastructure, developer agreements, and vital Master Plan compliance. Under our current system, these critical duties often fall to shifting political leadership rather than seasoned administrative professionals. The result is a lack of continuity, transparency, and long-term fiscal stability that ultimately costs the taxpayers dearly.

The Council-Manager form of government remedies this by combining democratic representation with professional management. Residents will still elect a Town Council to act as the legislative body, set policy, and maintain strict oversight of the budget. However, the day-to-day operations will be run by a qualified, non-partisan Municipal Manager. This structure brings a business-like efficiency to town hall, ensuring that those managing our tax dollars are hired based on credentials and performance, not political alignment.

This petition drive is a vital, non-partisan effort to modernize our local government and protect our wallets. It is about demanding accountability, fiscal responsibility, and a professional standard that our community richly deserves.

I have sat at the council table, and I know we can do better. Please join me in signing the petition to put this charter change on the ballot. Let’s give the voters the power to choose a more professional, transparent future for our town.

Peg Distasi

Vernon